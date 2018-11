Eileen J. Graham

Eileen J. Graham, 96, of Bethalto, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at Bethesda Meadow in Ellisville, Mo.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 9, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler officiating. Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.