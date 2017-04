Eileen M. Budde, 79, of Godfrey, died at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at her home with family by her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.