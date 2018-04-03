Eileen Scheffel, 93, of Godfrey, died at 3:55 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at The Fountains in Godfrey.

Born Oct. 11, 1924, in Godfrey, she was the daughter of James Clyde and Helen (Tendick) Nelder. Mrs. Scheffel served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-1946 and was a member of the Community Christian Church. On June 1, 1948, she married Vernon Scheffel in Godfrey. He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 1984.

Surviving are three sons, Warren Scheffel of Alton, William Scheffel (Helen) of Sanibel Island, Fla., and David Scheffel of Jerseyville; and one daughter, Susan Eppel (Bob) of Godfrey. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Barb Scheffel, John Scheffel, and Clay Scheffel, Sara Singer (Jon) and Kyle Scheffel; four great-grandchildren, Brenna Clark, Gabrielle Clark, Paolo Scheffel, and Henry Singer; two sisters, Margaret Davidson of Godfrey and Billie Groshan (Ed) of Janesville, Wis., and a sister-in-law, Barbara Nelder of Chesterfield, Va.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Nelder; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Joe Pfaff; and a brother-in-law, Art Davidson.

Graveside services will be private at Godfrey Cemetery. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.