Elaine Marie Eudy, 67, of Fosterburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at her home and surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 27, 1950, in Paragould, Ark., the daughter of Henry T. Mabry Sr. and Wanda Mae (Smith) Mabry.

Elaine graduated from Granite City High School in 1968. She married Donald L. Eudy Sr. on Dec. 21, 1971, in Arkansas. She was a homemaker, and everyone was always welcome at her table.

Elaine loved spending time with her family, photography, sitting and listening to it rain, and gazing at the stars. A two-time breast cancer survivor, her unwavering faith, loving spirit, and happy smile were an inspiration to her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Donald L. Eudy Sr.; daughter, Chrissy M. Eudy of Fosterburg; sons, Donald L. (Gerlean) Eudy Jr. of Mitchell and Craig A. (Julie) Eudy of Bunker Hill; grandsons, Daniel Eudy and Ryan Eudy of Mitchell; sisters, Judy (George) Wilkerson of Bunker Hill and Sondra (John) Jones of Brighton; and brothers, Henry (Linda) Mabry Jr. of Vandalia and Anthony (Linda) Mabry of Madison. Elaine is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Connie Seaton, many nieces and nephews, extended family members, loving friends, and her dog Zoe.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto; a memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Linhart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

The family extends special thanks to the staff at BJC Hospice for all of their kindness.

