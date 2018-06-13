Elaine Wilma Hornbostel, 92, of Granite City, and a longtime resident of Tulare, Calif., passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Bill Hale officiating. Visitation in California will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Sterling and Smith Funeral Home, 409 N. K St. in Tulare, with Rev. Joel Luckemeyer officiating. Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Calif.