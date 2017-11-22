Elbert “Joe” Joseph Watt, 69, died at 1125 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at his home in Wood River.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Open Door Fellowship Church in Alton.
Gent Funeral Home is Alton is handling arrangements.
Elbert “Joe” Joseph Watt, 69, died at 1125 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at his home in Wood River.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Open Door Fellowship Church in Alton.
Gent Funeral Home is Alton is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014