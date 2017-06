Eleanor Cook, 92, of Granite City, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Prairietown, Ill. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.