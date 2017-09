Eleanor J. (Burlingame) Weeks, 93, longtime resident of Pontoon Beach, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Irwin Chapel, 2801 Madison Ave. in Granite City. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to Ervin at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.