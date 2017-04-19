Eleanor L. Bourland, 78, of Alton, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at Willow Rose Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
