Eleanor L. Bourland

Eleanor L. Bourland, 78, of Alton, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at Willow Rose Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville. 

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.