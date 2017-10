Eliza G. Yogore, 94, of Brighton, died at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Targhetta and Wooldridge Funeral Home is handling arrangements.