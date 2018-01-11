Elizabeth “Beth” Clare Burton, 60, of Belleville, died at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.
No formal services are scheduled.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
