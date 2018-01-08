Elizabeth E. Moore, 80, of Granite City, died at 5:44 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at her home.
A private burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
