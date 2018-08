Elizabeth J. "Betty" Vollmer, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 02, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, August 03, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 03, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, Rev. Adam Prichard, Parochial Vicar, officiating.

Interment will be Monday, August 6, 2018, at 10:15 AM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO,

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Senior Citizens Center or Masses.