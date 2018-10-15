Elizabeth Jean Gordon, 72, passed away at 6:31 a.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at her home in South Roxana.

Born Aug. 12, 1946 in Highland, she was a daughter of Alvin and Alberta F. (Korte) Hencke.

She married Lewis F. Gordon Feb. 10, 1962 in Marine, IL. He survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Lewis Frederick (Robin) Gordon, Jr. of Staunton, Robert Charles Gordon and Michael Joseph (Shari) Gordon, all of Moro, and Marty Raymond (Carin) Gordon of South Roxana; 10 grandchildren, Kerrin Elizabeth (Cory) Engard, Kasie Anne (Josh) Moldrup, Zackery Edward Hannon, Lexi Renee Hannon, Robert Charles Gordon, Jr., Christopher Michael Gordon, Matthew Patrick Gordon, Damien Alexander Gordon, Marty Raymond Gordon, Jr., and Kathleen Elizabeth Gordon; 8 great grandchildren, Kaylin Jose Buckley, Logan Engard, Elizabeth Grace Moldrup, James Elliott Moldrup, Andrew Patrick Moldrup, and Henry Thomas Moldrup, Sophia Gordon, and Isaac Gordon; a sister, Charlene Ann (Russel) Ortiz of South Roxana; and a brother, Donald Raymond Hencke of Roxana.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a great grandson, Jerrid Eugene Moldrup.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com