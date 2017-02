Elizabeth L. Fore, 96, of Edwardsville, died at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.