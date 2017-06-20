Ellis Wayne Reynolds of Granite City was born on Friday, Nov. 10, 1944, in Brookport, Ill., and left from this life on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at his home, at the age of 72 years.

Ellis Wayne was a two-pound premature baby boy at birth and was affectionately known to many as “Double Shot.” Being a fighter from the very beginning would make him a very hardworking and determined man.

Ellis Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Jeffords, on Jan. 11, 1969, in Brookport, Ill., and they are the proud parents of one son, Bryan Wayne.

Ellis Wayne was drafted into in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served from October 1965 to August 1967.

He retired from Tower Automotive Group in 2001 after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church and Granite City Masonic Lodge No. 877 A.F. & A.M.

Ellis Wayne enjoyed life to the fullest; he never met a stranger and was a great storyteller. He was musically inclined and he could play the trumpet, guitar and piano. He was a self-taught welder and taxidermist. One of his favorite hobbies was the ability to buy, sell and trade anything to anyone.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, camping and watching his purple Martin birds, but the greatest honor bestowed on him was being Grandy to his amazing grandchildren.

Ellis Wayne was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, son-in-law and friend of many. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ellis Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Ellis H. Reynolds; mother, Flora Mae (Denson) Smith; stepmother Odell Reynolds; stepfather Bernard Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles Leslie Jeffords and Rhudell (Mott) Jeffords; brother-in-law Dickey Ray Mizell and other family and friends.

Those who are left to treasure his memory and to continue his legacy are his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Ann Reynolds of the home; one son, Bryan Wayne, and wife, Olivia Reynolds, of Glen Carbon; four grandchildren, Macey (Aaron Alexander) Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds, Austin Reynolds, and Michael Pritchard; one sister, Marlene, and husband, Linn Smith, of Brookport, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Sandra Sue Mizell of Granite City; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Irwin Chapel 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

A Masonic service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at Irwin Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Mark Powell officiating. Special recorded music will be “Because He Lives,” “Victory in Jesus” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Metropolis Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Metropolis, Ill., with the Rev. Jack Donald Russell officiating.

If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave., Granite City, IL 62040; or the American Cancer Society.

The Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba, Mo., and Irwin Chapel of Granite City are honored to be serving the Reynolds family.