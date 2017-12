Ellison Lenord Sherwood, 61, of Wood River, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The family will hold a memorial celebration of life from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at the VFW in Cottage Hills, 121 S. Williams St.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights is handling cremation services.