Elmar “Wayne” Miskelley, 87, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

He was born on April 22, 1930, in Nauvoo, Ala., the son of the late Timothy and Dottie (Dossett) Miskelley. He married Ella Mae Stokes on July 4, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 9, 1973.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Melodye Miskelley of Granite City, Valerie and Ronnie Watson of Clarksville, Tenn., and Annette and David Lewis of Bethalto; five grandchildren, Katie Watson, Kristie Watson, Eric Watson and his wife, Emily, Ryan Lewis, Nathan Lewis and his wife, Ashley; and four great-grandchildren.

Wayne was formerly employed as an Inspector at Granite City Steel until his retirement in 1995. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Miskelley; and several brothers and sisters.

In celebration of his life, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Woodland Heights Cemetery in Rector, Ark.

Memorials are suggested to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N. 12th St., Quincy, IL 62301.

