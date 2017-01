Elmer Wayne Whitt, 80, of Granite City, formerly of Trenton, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Road, Granite City, with military rites conducted at 2 p.m. by the U.S. Army.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City handled arrangements.