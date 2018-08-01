Elnora Mae Umbaugh, 87 of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away onFriday, July 27, 2018 at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Edwardsville. Elnora was born on April 30, 1931 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio; the daughter of the late Theodore and Ferne (Swihart) Wolfe. She is survived by her brother, Kenny Wolfe and sister, Shirley Herring.Elnora was a professor at Marion Technical College, affiliated with the Ohio State University, for 25 years. She taught business education, medical technologies and served as the departmentChair. Additionally, she provided outreach courses at the MarionCorrectional Institution and was involved with the Outward Boundprogram. Elnora is survived by and will be missed by her sons; Scott(Jeanie) Umbaugh of Edwardsville, IL, Greg (Glicer) Umbaugh ofKissimmee, FL; grandchildren, Robin Umbaugh, David Umbaugh,Michael Dickerson, Angi Lunning, Kayla Szczeblewski,Christopher Umbaugh, Chad Umbaugh, Gaby Machado; great grandchildren,Ryder Umbaugh, Kennedy Umbaugh, NoahUmbaugh, Logan Machado, Tyler Lunning, Connor Lunning, Ava Szczeblewski, Kaiden Szczeblewski, Kenley Szczeblewski and numerous other close family members and friends.In celebration of Elnora’s life, a memorial service will be held atSt. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL on Saturday, August 11, with Pastor GrantArmstrong officiating. The doors will open at 12:00 noon, the service will be at 12:30, with lunch following in the FellowshipHall. Memorial donations are suggested to NAMI SouthwesternIllinois, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City, IL, 62040. IrwinChapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon is serving the family.