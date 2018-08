Elnora Mae Umbaugh, 87, of Edwardsville, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Edwardsville.

In celebration of Elnora’s life, a memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road in Edwardsville, with Pastor Grant Armstrong officiating. The doors will open at noon, the service will be at 12:30 p.m., with lunch following in the Fellowship Hall.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.