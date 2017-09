Elouise Love, 84, of Glen Carbon, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2249 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the church. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.