Elsie M. Cook, 96, of Granite City, passed away at 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at her home.

She was born March 2, 1921, in Pinnacle, Ark., a daughter of the late John Frank and Noella Duffy (Campbell) Williams. She married Jack Thomas Cook on Nov. 9, 1941, in Roland, Ark., and he passed away on Dec. 22, 1978. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and enjoyed attending New Creation Fellowship in Mitchell. She enjoyed helping with Relay for Life, cooking, sewing and keeping up to date with the daily news. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Douglas F. Cook of Granite City; a daughter, M. Lynette Cook-Dunham of Mitchell; son-in-law, Michael Mercer of Pontoon Beach; six grandchildren and their spouses, Tinette Medley, Tracy and James Hillmer, Tammy Cook, Thomas Mercer, Lindsey and Cory Markham and Melissa and Woody Soonattrakul; 15 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Alyssa, Quinn, Cole, Drew, Darick, Darian, Lauren, Justin, Dustin, Devan, James, Sasha, Jackson and Mayah; seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Agnes Kennedy of Roland, Ark., and Patricia Grimmette of Little Rock, Ark.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vanessa Mercer; a granddaughter, Rhana Derr; and a son-in-law, Roy Dunham.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, with the Rev. Mike Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Relay for Life and may be accepted at the funeral home.