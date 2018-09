Elsie P. French, 84, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, September 10, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy.