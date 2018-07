Elva Hartman, 89, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, July 9, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Elva will be laid to rest next to John at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.