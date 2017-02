Elvin Gene Benefiel Jr., 54, of East Alton, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.