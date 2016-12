Emma H. Veres, 94 of Granite City, died Dec. 26, 2016, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.