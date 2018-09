Emmett J. Carroll, 93, of Keyesport, Ill., died Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Lakeland Nursing Center in Effingham, Ill.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service and Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, September 21, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, with Father Paul Nabing, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.