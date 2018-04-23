Eric Nilsson, 61, of Jerseyville, died at 5:50 a.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at Jerseyville Manor.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
