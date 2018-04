Eric William Wood, 33, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights. Pastor Daryl Fansler will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.