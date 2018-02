Erin Elizabeth Reilly, 49, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the church.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.