Ervin G. “Jeff” Schwend Jr., 81, of Highland, died Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 8-9:45 a.m. Monday, October 1, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 1, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland; Rev. Msgr. David L. Peters, pastor emeritus, St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, will be celebrant.