Erwin “Earl” Heintz Koriath, 75, of Granite City, died at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
