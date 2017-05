Esmerlda Phoenix Peery, 1 month and 3 days old, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is handling arrangements.