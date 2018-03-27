Essie Ida Belle Miller

Essie Ida Belle Miller, 77, of Granite City, died at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.