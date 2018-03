Estelle Mary Rekowski, 90, of Collinsville, formerly of St. Louis, died at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.