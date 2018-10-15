Esther C. Uphoff, nee Hellmann, age 98 of Bedford, TX, died Friday, October 12, 2018, at her residence.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation: Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 4:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, Keller, TX.

Funeral Service: Sunday, October 14. 2018, at 5:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church, Keller, TX.

Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.