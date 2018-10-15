Esther C. Uphoff

Esther C. Uphoff, nee Hellmann, age 98 of Bedford, TX, died Friday, October 12, 2018, at her residence.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation: Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 4:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, Keller, TX.

Funeral Service: Sunday, October 14. 2018, at 5:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church, Keller, TX.

Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.