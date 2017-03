Esther E. Heberer, 88, of Edwardsville, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Christian Hospital, St. Louis, surrounded by her family.

In celebration of Esther’s life, friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Monday, March 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.