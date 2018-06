Esther M. McGhee, 89, of Alton, went to her forever home with our Heavenly Father and her beloved husband, Robert L. McGhee, on Friday, June 1, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, with Rev. Mike Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.