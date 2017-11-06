Ethel Estelle Boatman, 76, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2017, surrounded by her husband and daughters at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga. She was born on March 14, 1941, to James and Maggie (Reed) Bush in Milligan, Fla.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, two sisters, and her son-in-law, Doug Leisner.

Ethel worked at K-Mart in Granite City from 1972-1985.

She is survived by her husband, Buddy Boatman; four daughters, Terry Leisner, Renee Roy, Kelly (Dave) Trokey, all of Granite City, and Cheryl Boatman of Freeburg; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A memorial visitation for Ethel will be held from 5- 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date.