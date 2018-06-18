Ethel H. Gieseking, 85, of Alhambra, died at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Highland Hospital.
There will be no visitation or services. As per her wishes, she was cremated.
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home handled arrangements.
