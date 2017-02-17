Ethel I. Witschie, 95, of Edwardsville, died at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Eden Village Care Center.
Memorial service will be at noon Monday, Feb. 20, at the Weber Funeral Home. According to her wishes, she was cremated.
