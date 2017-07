Ethel M. Fensterman, 93, of Alton, died at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.