Eugene “Gene” Stumpf, 71, of Batchtown, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown. Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery.