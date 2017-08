Eugene “Gene” A. Hatfield, 74, of Fairview Heights, formerly of Granite City, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Gene and his late wife, Dorothy, will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.