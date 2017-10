Eugenia K. Delano-Keller, 98, died 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at the United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.