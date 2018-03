Eva M. Barrow, 98, of Granite City, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at noon Monday, March 26, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.