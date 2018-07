Evelyn Cannon, 97, a longtime resident of the Alton-Godfrey area, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Rossville, Ga., near Chattanooga, Tenn., where she had been living since 2010.

Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. A memorial service will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private burial.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.