Evelyn Mattie McDougler, 100, died at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at her home with her family at her side.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bread of Life Fellowship Church in Alton. Cremation rites were accorded.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.