Evelyn Ressman, 92, of Bethalto, died at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at her home in Bethalto.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 5. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.